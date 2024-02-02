AECOM to develop OC Transpo electric bus garage

Ottawa’s municipal government has named infrastructure firm AECOM prime consultant for the development of a new electric bus garage.

The garage is part of a multi-year Ottawa-Carleton Regional Transit Commission (OC Transpo) zero-emission bus project, which aims to convert the city’s bus fleet from diesel by 2036. This in turn will contribute to the city’s climate change master plan, which aims to transition Ottawa into a clean, renewable and resilient city by 2050.

“We are drawing on more than 15 years of North American experience in zero-emission technology to support Ottawa’s transition to greener transit,” says Richard Barrett, AECOM’s chief executive for Canada. “The city’s investment in this energy transition is one of the most impactful actions it can take to meet its reduction targets.”

AECOM is partnering with GRC Architects for planning, design and construction administration of the building and site infrastructure. The new facility will house and charge 84 electric busses at OC Transpo’s St. Laurent Boulevard campus.