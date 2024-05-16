AECOM to design western section of Ontario’s Bradford Bypass

Ontario’s government has awarded a contract to infrastructure consulting firm AECOM for the detailed design of the western section of the Bradford Bypass, a new four-lane, 16-km highway.

“We have been working on the Bradford Bypass for several years and are pleased to be expanding our scope to include detail design,” says Richard Barrett, AECOM’s chief executive for Canada. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with the Ontario government to deliver this transformational project.”

Intended to help keep people and goods moving across the province’s Greater Golden Horseshoe region, the bypass will connect provincially operated Highways 400 (in Simcoe Region) and 404 (in York Region). The western section will run 6.5 km, from Highway 400 to Simcoe Road 4.

While the new contract helps the province move one step closer to getting shovels in the ground, preliminary work for the bypass has already been underway with the construction of a new bridge at Simcoe Road 4 and the widening of County Road 4 from two to four lanes.

Advertisement

“The bypass will create good-paying jobs and drive economic growth for decades to come,” says Ontario’s minister of transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria.

During construction, the project is expected to support up to 2,200 jobs annually and contribute up to $286 million to the province’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“This project is a long-awaited and very much welcomed addition to our local road network,” says James Leduc, mayor of Bradford West Gwillimbury. “We are thrilled to see detailed design commence on the western section.”