AECOM names Brian Murray as senior program management director in Canada

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has appointed Brian Murray as senior program management director. Based in Ontario, Murray will work with private and public sector clients to deliver large, outcome-driven transit and rail infrastructure programs for urban centres and neighbouring communities.

Murray has 42 years of international experience in railway infrastructure, AECOM officials said, and has worked on some of the world’s most transformative rail programs ranging in value from $2 to $75 billion CAD. “His expertise spans alternative delivery financing and procurement models, including public-private partnerships and collaborative delivery approaches on complex multi-disciplinary infrastructure programs,” they said.

In his role as program director on numerous international programs, Murray was responsible for all program delivery aspects including land acquisitions, stakeholder relations, commercial strategy, procurement, contract negotiations, project governance, risk management and final delivery. “He draws on global best practices and expertise gained from working on behalf of public sector agencies, contractors and consultants on multifaceted rail programs such as the London Underground Sub-Surface Upgrade Program, the Abu Dhabi Metro and Light Rail Transit network, the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR), the Thailand Eastern HSR and the NEOM Spine Infrastructure Multi-Modal Transportation System,” AECOM said.

“Brian’s proven leadership, flexibility and true partnering style of management will be invaluable to our clients in his role as program director,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s program management global business line. “He has a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and expertise in technical, commercial and risk management across all phases of railway infrastructure delivery to effectively shape early thinking and drive the positive transformational outcomes that AECOM is known for on critical infrastructure programs.”