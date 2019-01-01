VOC sensor optional with Reliable Controls’ Smart-Sensor

Victoria-based Reliable Controls has released Smart-Sensor devices with an optional volatile organic compound (VOC) sensor to detect harmful gases in buildings.

The devices, including versions with electronic paper displays (EPDs), can connect with up to 10 configurable parameters relating to any room during a construction or retrofit project, to provide relevant indoor air quality (IAQ) measurements and help ensure occupants’ health and comfort. They are backed by a five-year warranty.

The VOC sensor’s range is 0 to 32,767 parts per billion (ppb). Its accuracy is typically 25% of the measured value. Background calibration and humidity measurement are automatic.