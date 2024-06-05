IO issues RFQ for Peel Memorial Hospital redevelopment

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the William Osler Health System have issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the second phase of their Peel Memorial Hospital redevelopment project in Brampton, Ont.

The new hospital is intended to increase health-care capacity in the community and provide more specialized care for patients who need longer hospital stays before they can safely return home or move on to additional care. It will host 250 inpatient beds (with space to add more), mental health and addiction programs, rehabilitation and complex continuing care, inpatient and outpatient dialysis, dementia care and a 24-7 emergency department.

The project will implement sustainable design and construction methods in the hopes of achieving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification. It will be delivered through IO’s progressive design-build (PBD) target price contract model, with opportunities for enhanced collaboration between the IO, Osler, the successful bidder, the project partners and the community.

The contract’s value is to be announced following commercial close.