Stantec to acquire Australia-based project consultant Engenium

Global engineering and design firm Stantec has signed a letter of intent (set to close in Q2 2021) to acquire Australia-based Engenium, a project delivery consultancy specializing in mining, resources, and industrial infrastructure projects.

The acquisition of Engenium comes on the heels of Stantec’s recent addition of Australia-based transportation planning and engineering firm GTA Consultants, further expanding Stantec’s footprint in Australia.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Engenium has developed a reputation as a trusted multi-discipline engineering and advisory services consultancy—having assisted many of Australia’s most influential mining, resources, and industrial infrastructure clients in the delivery of their projects, from concept through production. Most recently, the firm has helped large-scale partners transition to renewable energy, develop battery minerals projects, and achieve critical sustainability goals and objectives.

Advertisment

“Engenium and Stantec share a passion for applying sustainable best practices to projects across the globe,” Gord Johnston, Stantec’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “It’s exciting to welcome Engenium to our team as we look to add depth and expertise to our existing mining business in Australia and beyond. Engenium’s experience in mine development, mineral processing, and renewable energy operations builds on our track record of sustainable project delivery and support of energy transition.”

Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Engenium has multi-year framework agreements with many of the country’s major local mining houses and is involved in both brownfield and new greenfield project developments. Additionally, Stantec officials said, the team is at the forefront of decarbonization and clean energy technology, having worked on studies, pilot plants, and full-scale production plants to advance critical minerals projects into an operational state to meet global demand.

Recently, Engenium has helped large-scale mining clients implement green energy into their operations, including solar power, battery energy systems, steam regeneration, wind, and other renewable energy sources.

“More and more mining companies are directly addressing decarbonization in their operational objectives and looking to diversify their energy mix from pure fossil fuels, with the vast majority moving to increase renewable energy into their operations,” Stantec’s news release said. “Engenium’s complementary skillset, size, and reputation will be invaluable to the sustainability and growth of Stantec’s existing business in Australia and beyond.”