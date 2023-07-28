Hatch restarts Alouette’s first relined anode bake furnace

Another reline is scheduled for next year.

Hatch recently partnered with aluminum producer Alouette to restart the first firing ramps of its anode baking furnace No.1 (ABF-1) in Sept-Îles, Que., following a refractory reline that started earlier this year.

Work began in the spring for the reline of ABF-1, which will integrate new technology to improve production efficiency, reduce Alouette’s carbon footprint and accommodate future growth. With the refractory installation nearly competed, the restart on June 22 marked the project’s next phase. The refractory materials are designed to withstand the extreme heat and frequent thermal cycles typical of an anode bake furnace.

“We are committed to maintaining our position as a leader in the aluminium industry,” syas Alouette president and CEO Claude Gosselin, “and this investment is an important component of that strategy.”

Hatch is providing engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services. This is the engineering firm’s fourth anode bake furnace project in Quebec over the past decade.

A reline of ABF-2 is planned for 2024.