GHD to design Phyto Organix’s net-zero plant processing facility in Strathmore

Calgary-based Phyto Organix Foods has selected global engineering firm GHD as lead designer of North America’s first net-zero plant protein processing facility, in Strathmore, Alta.

In earlier stages of the project, GHD provided visioning and life-cycle carbon footprint modelling. Now, the firm will continue with all detailed design, working with Bird Construction on a progressive design-built contract for the project. Valued at approximately $225 million, the project represents the largest-ever capital investment in Strathmore.

The 100,000-sf facility will use will use proprietary wet fractionation technology to process 40,000 metric tonnes annually of yellow peas, grown near the facility, into soluble and insoluble protein isolates, processed fibre and starch and high-quality dietary pea hull fibre. Environmental components of the design will recycle and reuse water, source low-emission energy and reduce overall energy consumption.

“The Phyto Organix project approach and vision aligns with GHD’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and lasting community benefit,” says Jason Haelzle, leader of the North American food and agribusiness market for GHD . “It’s exciting to be part of a program embracing carbon neutrality to generate positive impacts for years to come.”

Advertisement

“GHD is a proven leader in the agri-food and value-add processing sector,” says Phyto Organix founder, president and CEO Chris Theal. “Our new facility is scheduled to be operational in 2024.”

Over the past two years, Phyto Organix has received $1 million from the provincial and federal governments, through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, to support its engineering and equipment costs.