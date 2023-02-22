Fluor contracted for net-zero Dow complex in Fort Saskatchewan

Chemical producer Dow has awarded a reimbursable contract to engineering construction company Fluor to help develop what is expected to be the world’s first net-zero carbon emissions ethylene cracker and derivatives complex, in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

The project, which is still subject to approval by regulatory agencies and Dow’s own board of directors, involves brownfield expansion and the retrofitting of Dow’s existing manufacturing site to decarbonize approximately 20% of the company’s global ethylene capacity.

It would add a hydrogen-fueled ethylene cracker, expanded polyethylene (PE) production, power and steam cogeneration, off-site carbon sequestration, upgrades to site infrastructure (including roads, rail and utilities) and control centres with office, storage and maintenance facilities.

Under the terms of the contract, Fluor will book an initial front-end engineering and design (FEED) award in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. The firm anticipates scope for additional engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services will be awarded throughout the year, pending the Dow board’s final investment decision.

The additional project scope includes integrated project management team services for Dow’s Fort Saskatchewan ‘Path2Zero’ program and EPCM services for the ethane cracker and associated utilities, power and infrastructure.

The first phase of construction is planned to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2027, followed by a second phase to be completed in 2029.