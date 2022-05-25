EXP lands overflow engineering services contract for Vale mines across Canada

Multinational mining company Vale has selected EXP, headquartered in Brampton, Ont., as one of the primary consultants for its 2022 overflow engineering services contract, which encompasses a master services agreement for a three-year term.

This is the first time Vale has issued Canada-wide agreements across the majority of its sites, structured with primary and secondary consultants. EXP’s mining team, led by vice-president (VP) Aziz Sene (pictured, below), will act as primary consultants for four operational sites in Thompson, Man., Long Harbour, N.L., Sudbury and Port Colborne, Ont.

“After completing a three-year overflow contract with Vale’s Sudbury operations, we are thrilled and prepared to start working on this undertaking and look forward to maintaining our record of quality client service and on-time project delivery,” says Sene. “To tailor our services to their operations, we recently opened an additional office in Thompson.”

EXP’s mining team comprises more than 120 professionals, specializing in metallurgy, engineering (civil, structural, electrical, instrumentation, process and high-voltage), architecture, construction management, three-dimensional (3-D) scanning and estimating, among other services. All of the firm’s services for Vale will be handled in-house, including maintenance and design engineering services for dams, mines, smelters, filter plants, acid plants, nickel refineries, electrowinning facilities and water and wastewater facilities.