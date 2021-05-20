Bird wins civil infrastructure projects in B.C. and Alberta

Ontario-based contractor Bird Construction Inc. has disclosed two new contracts for civil work on industrial projects in both British Columbia and Alberta.

In a news release, Bird officials said the pair of contracts are at an existing project site in northwestern B.C., and a site in northern Alberta. It did not disclose the clients or precise locations of the projects.

The combined value of the contracts awarded is approximately $135 million.

At the existing project site in northwestern B.C., the contracted work includes the construction of two storm and effluent ponds; the complex works will be executed over an 18-month period. And in northern Alberta, the lump-sum contract includes construction of an overpass that will facilitate access to the ore preparation plant from the mine; installation of the cast-in-place concrete structure will be supported by substantial earthworks and a high voltage electrical relocation.

Advertisment

“We are seeing an increase in opportunities come available in Western Canada,” Teri McKibbon, Bird’s president and CEO, said in the release. “The announcement today illuminates the value of our Stuart Olson acquisition and demonstrates the benefits from cross-selling the combined capabilities of Stuart Olson and Bird to deliver a higher value proposition to our longstanding clients.”