Bell & Gossett expands capabilities of energy-efficient air and sediment separator

Pumps, valves and heat exchangers maker Bell & Gossett has expanded its CRS Coalescing-Style Air & Sediment Separator product line – available for use in any HVAC system – to help break entrained air and suspended solids out of system fluid, efficiently removing these contaminants and improving heat transfer and energy efficiency.

“This expansion to our CRS product line provides our customers next-level adaptability for commercial systems,” said Chris Kerback, Bell & Gossett product line manager, Engineered Specialties. “Now with even greater variety of sizes, connections and configurations, the Bell & Gossett CRS line improves contaminant control in any HVAC system design.”

With lower energy use and its robust design, the CRS is said to help protect pumps, boilers and other components, improving and prolonging the life of a system. The CRS separator’s internal coalescing media efficiently removes up to 100 percent of fluid contaminants – including entrained and free air and suspended solids out of HVAC systems, improving heat transfer capabilities and resulting in energy efficiencies.

Advertisment

Features and benefits of the Bell & Gossett CRS line include:

Lifting Lugs – makes moving and installing easier

Threaded Connection – provides optional air vent or can be used for connection to an expansion tank

Optional Skim Valve – removes large volumes of air during system fill

Stainless Steel Coalescing Media (patent pending) – helps break the surface tension within the system fluid to release air and allow bubbles to rise to the top of the tank for removal or direct to the expansion tank

Tank Body Design – is twice as large as the inlet and outlet nozzles providing a reduction in fluid velocity, easing the removal of entrained air and suspended solids

Bell & Gossett CRS Coalescing-Style Air & Sediment Separators are available in a number of models to best fit a system’s requirements. Models are available for air-only, sediment-only, and air/sediment combo separation, with the option for a removable or non-removable coalescing media, and for standard or high velocities. Models available in sizes 2” through 36” with 2” – 4” flange or groove end connections. Max 150 psi and 450°F (232°C) maximum working temperature.