Enwave expands Toronto’s deep-lake water cooling system

Toronto-headquartered pump manufacturer Armstrong Fluid Technology recently contributed to the expansion of Enwave Energy’s deep-lake water cooling (DLWC) system that services downtown Toronto as a district network.

Recognized by the United Nations’ (UN’s) United 4 Sustainable Smart Cities initiative, the DLWC system draws water at 4 C from deep pipes in Lake Ontario to a downtown facility, where heat exchangers provide cooling to downtown buildings.

“Instead of each building operating a separate chiller system, chilled water is brought from the lake and distributed to a network of buildings,” explains Paul Scarafile, Armstrong’s commercial director for Canada.

Expanding the existing DLWC system by adding a fourth pipe will reportedly save 220 million gallons of water annually, reduce peak electricity demand by 60 MW, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 33,000 tons and boost the network’s cooling capacity by 60%. Armstrong supplied six of its 600-hp Design Envelope pumps for the project.

“We’ve worked closely with Enwave since the DLWC system was launched 20 years ago,” says Scarafile. “We’re proud to have contributed to this most recent expansion.”

A ceremony to celebrate the expansion was held on Aug. 29 (pictured, below).