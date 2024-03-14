Stantec selected for Crawford Nickel Project

Canada Nickel has selected Stantec to provide environmental consulting services for the Crawford Nickel Project, located north of Timmins, Ont.

The mining project, which is expected to be one of the largest nickel sulfide operations in the world, will deliver critical minerals—i.e. nickel and cobalt—for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) battery industry.

The project has entered the impact statement phase, under the federal Impact Assessment Act. Stantec will prepare the statement, class environmental assessments (EAs) and technical studies to identify mitigation measures and confirm follow-up programs.

“Stantec is excited to be part of this project and leverage our technical and regulatory experience,” says Chris Powell, senior environmental planner. “Our team of environmental assessment practitioners, who offer both national mining sector experience and local knowledge, will lead the statement through the regulatory approvals process and toward obtaining permits.”

Advertisement

Canada Nickel has proposed to construct, operate and eventually decommission the open-pit mine in the Timmins Nickel District. The project should produce nearly 50,000 tons of nickel annually and operate for more than 40 years. Other metals, such as chromium, palladium and platinum, are expected to be recovered from concentrate streams.