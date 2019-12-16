QED offers webinars on groundwater and soil sampling

Pumping system manufacturer QED Environmental Systems, a subsidiary of Graco, has launched a series of educational webinars for consulting environmental engineers, facility managers, regulators and related professionals.

The lineup of upcoming presentations starts on Dec. 19, 2019, with ‘Trends in Groundwater Sampling: A Comparison of Groundwater Sampling Methods.’ That will be followed on Jan. 8, 2020, with ‘Best Practices for Collecting Soil Samples for VOC Analysis’ and on Feb. 20, 2020, with ‘Low-flow Groundwater Sampling: Latest Research and Equipment Options.’

When the webinars are live, users will be able to participate via personal computer (PC) or mobile Apple iPad/iPhone or Android web-conferencing app. A question-and-answer (Q&A) session will follow each presentation.

The company is also providing access to previously recorded webinars on a variety of technologies, products and methods. For more information, click here.