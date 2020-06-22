NEA joins GHD

Niblett Environmental Associates (NEA), a biological consultancy based in Lindsay, Ont., has become part of GHD, an international consulting engineering firm with offices across Canada.

NEA’s 10-person team, led by president and senior biologist Chris Ellingwood, has provided expertise in the fields of terrestrial, aquatic and wetland ecology throughout Central and Eastern Ontario, including part of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), since 1985.

“We look forward to working alongside our new colleagues and maximizing our technical and creative solutions to our clients,” says Ellingwood.

“Chris and the team’s depth of experience in ecology complements and strengthens our existing natural resources business and grows our technical and delivery capability for our clients,” says Jim Giannopoulos, GHD’s executive general manager (EGM) for Canada.