Danfoss names new VP of sales for North American Climate Solutions Business

Danfoss has named Vikas Anand as vice president of sales in North America for its recently formed Climate Solutions business segment.

Anand joins the U.S. and Canada sales organization after leading the Danfoss Cooling business in Asia-Pacific and India, where he focused on growing the business in areas related to infrastructure, energy efficiency, and climate change.

With more than 23 years of experience in sales and marketing leadership, Vikas has spent the last 15 years of his career with Danfoss and has developed and driven various growth strategies with a strong customer focus. He has worked to accelerate and expand the company’s distribution business in mature and emerging markets, and is dedicated to developing diverse, agile, and ambitious teams.

He holds an MBA and a bachelor of engineering degree (mechanical) from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi. He has also participated in various management programs with the Indian Institute of Management and INSEAD France.

Earlier this year, Danfoss announced the formation of its Climate Solutions business segment, which merges its now-former Danfoss Cooling and Danfoss Heating segments to more holistically address evolving customer demands for innovative energy-efficient and sustainable solutions for industry, the built environment, and the entire food chain.