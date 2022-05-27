CIMA+ to supervise restoration of Place George-V

The site should reopen to the public next summer.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has broken ground for the restoration of Place George-V, a historic site in Quebec City, for which consulting engineering firm CIMA+ and landscape architecture firm Option Aménagement have developed the concept, completed plans and specifications and will supervise the work site.

PSPC awarded a contract worth $930,191 to the two-firm consortium to develop the concept following a call for tenders. Another contract worth $6.4 million has been awarded to SAHO Construction to carry out the development work.

Located in front of the Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury, which itself was reconstructed in 2018 following a 2008 fire, Place George-V will be restored to better accommodate military activities, festivals and other events for residents and tourists, with a large, partly grassy and partly paved plaza and a new walkway featuring four memorials at its centre and new street furniture. The project will be carried out with a heat-island reduction strategy and rainwater management.

“The restoration of Place George-V will ensure the sustainability of this important gathering and commemorative site,” says Filomena Tassi, federal minister of public services and procurement.

The redeveloped space is expected to open to the public as early as next summer.