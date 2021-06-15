Wood extends partnership on Hibernia in Eastern Canada

Global engineering and consulting firm Wood has renewed a major contract to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions and maintenance to the Hibernia platform off the coast of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

With the five-year extension agreement, Wood will continue to employ up to 300 people on the contract, which it has been supporting as the incumbent contractor for these services since first oil in 1997.

“This renewal demonstrates the strength of our relationship with HDMC and ongoing support of the Hibernia offshore platform developed over the last two decades” said Paul Leonard, president of Wood’s operations business in the Americas. “We are proud of the work delivered to-date by our local teams, who will continue to contribute to the project’s successful operations.”