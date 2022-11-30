Wood appointed integrated services partner for Centrica Storage

The five-year contract is for work that includes engineering, procurement, and project management on Centrica Storage's UK Southern North Sea operations.

Wood has been appointed integrated services partner by Centrica Storage for the company’s UK Southern North Sea operations.

The five-year contract includes the provision of engineering, procurement, and construction solutions, operations and maintenance services, as well as project management services for the Rough gas field and the Easington Gas Terminal in East Yorkshire. Rough is said to the UK’s largest natural gas storage site.

Wood’s involvement includes supporting the engineering designs and modifications required to enable the facility to store up to 30 billion cubic feet of gas ahead of this winter.

To support the delivery of this contract, Wood will expand its engineering office in Hull, securing jobs for around 100 local people and boosting the company’s growth in the Humberside area, which has been identified as a key industrial hub in delivering the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

“Our teams will draw upon our extensive expertise in brownfield modifications and decarbonisation solutions to ensure efficient, reliable and responsible operations of the Rough gas field and Easington gas terminal, helping to strengthen the UK’s energy supply as well as enable the next phase of their energy transition journey,” Ellis Renforth, Wood’s president of operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a Nov. 22 statement. “This award also brings an exciting opportunity to expand our operations in Hull and the Humberside area, working with local engineering talent and the supply chain to accelerate the delivery of energy solutions that will unlock a more secure and sustainable future for the region.”