Wood and Arup collaborate on Resilience Realized Awards

Consulting engineering firms Wood and Arup are among the organizations helping launch the Resilience Realized Awards, a new program that will showcase examples of resilient infrastructure and the teams behind them.

Wood is collaborating on the project with The Resilience Shift, a think tank, grant-making body and convening network created by Arup and a charity, Lloyd’s Register Foundation. Their goal is to help define resilience in terms of safety and continuity for critical infrastructure in the face of climate change, pandemics, cyberterrorism, system failures and other areas of vulnerability.

The awards represent a global, multi-year effort involving a judging panel made up of industry leaders. The first round of entries—which should focus on energy resilience, but may originate from any sector—will be invited from November 2021 to March 2022. The hope is for all submitted and shortlisted projects to ‘galvanize’ best practices and share creative ways to deliver resilient assets.

“I’m delighted state-of-the-art examples for energy infrastructure resilience will be showcased and recognized through next year’s awards,” says K.N. Gunlan, 2020 president of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and senior vice-president (SVP) of AECOM. “I look forward to witnessing real innovation and pioneering work through this initiative.”

Full entry criteria and terms will be made available this fall.