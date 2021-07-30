Canadian Consulting Engineer

Wood and Arup collaborate on Resilience Realized Awards

The first round of entries will be invited this fall.

July 30, 2021  By CCE



Resilience Realized Awards

Image courtesy Wood.

Consulting engineering firms Wood and Arup are among the organizations helping launch the Resilience Realized Awards, a new program that will showcase examples of resilient infrastructure and the teams behind them.

Wood is collaborating on the project with The Resilience Shift, a think tank, grant-making body and convening network created by Arup and a charity, Lloyd’s Register Foundation. Their goal is to help define resilience in terms of safety and continuity for critical infrastructure in the face of climate change, pandemics, cyberterrorism, system failures and other areas of vulnerability.

The awards represent a global, multi-year effort involving a judging panel made up of industry leaders. The first round of entries—which should focus on energy resilience, but may originate from any sector—will be invited from November 2021 to March 2022. The hope is for all submitted and shortlisted projects to ‘galvanize’ best practices and share creative ways to deliver resilient assets.

“I’m delighted state-of-the-art examples for energy infrastructure resilience will be showcased and recognized through next year’s awards,” says K.N. Gunlan, 2020 president of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and senior vice-president (SVP) of AECOM. “I look forward to witnessing real innovation and pioneering work through this initiative.”

Advertisement

Full entry criteria and terms will be made available this fall.

Categories

Companies & People
Energy
Engineering

Related tags

AECOM
Arup
Climate change
cyberterrorism
energy
Infrastructure
Lloyd's Register Foundation
pandemic
resilience
Resilience Realized
The Resilience Shift
wood
Wood PLC
Print this page

Related Stories
Wood hires first VP of hydrogen
City of Toronto releases Resilience Strategy
Wood hires SVP of sustainable development
Calgary and Vancouver release Resilience Strategies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*