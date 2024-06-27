VP of business development joins RAM Consulting

Loraleigh Kovacik has joined Vancouver-headquartered RAM Consulting as vice-president (VP) of business development.

Kovacik has more than 25 years’ experience leading teams in the energy, telecommunications and information technology (IT) industries. She has held leadership positions for Sprint Canada, Rogers Communications and, most recently ATCO Group, where she served as director of sales and business development for infrastructure services.

In her new role, Kovacik is tasked with leading RAM’s business development efforts in new directions and enhancing the firm’s existing operations.

“We are excited to have Loraleigh join our team and look forward to her leading our journey to grow organically and through acquisitions,” says Joe DiPlacito, president of RAM. “She brings a wealth of expertise in identifying, negotiatin, and closing opportunities across a variety of sectors and is well-versed in utilities and infrastructure.”

“To be invited to join the leadership team at RAM is an honour,” says Kovacik. “I have admired this company for many years and always been impressed by their superior project delivery, unwavering commitment to clients and one of the most positive and dynamic team cultures. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to build upon an already strong growth trajectory.”