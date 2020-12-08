VIDEO: A look back and ahead
December 8, 2020 By CCE
The global COVID-19 pandemic changed 2020 for everyone, including Canada’s consulting engineers.
In the spirit of generating discussion of this subject, with this short year-end video, Canadian Consulting Engineer editor Peter Saunders first looks back at an unusual year, then ahead to 2021.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
