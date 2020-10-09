UPDATE: 2020 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards celebration goes virtual

Projects were submitted from across Canada, a nationwide jury pored through them all, deliberated on the finalists and selected the top candidates for both the Awards of Excellence and the Special Awards and now … Canadian Consulting Engineer and ACEC-Canada are nearly ready to showcase the winners!

This year, the results of the Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards program will be showcased online. First, ACEC-Canada will present a virtual awards celebration on Oct. 29 at 7 pm ET. Then, immediately afterwards, Canadian Consulting Engineer will debut the digital edition of its October/November awards issue, visually showcasing the stories behind each winning project.

As the industry’s highest honours, the Canadian Consulting Engineering awards are presented to projects of all kinds that exemplify the highest levels of excellence, from buildings and transportation infrastructure to waterways and power generation facilities.

Join us as we celebrate consulting engineers’ contributions to society. Registration is not required for this complimentary event; just use this link to access the video broadcast on Oct. 29: https://vimeo.com/event/353024/b8a288dac1.