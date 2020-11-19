University of Ottawa’s Master of Engineering Management program goes online

The University of Ottawa (uOttawa) recently announced it will soon offer a fully online version of its Master of Engineering Management program, in partnership with Toronto-based Keypath Education Canada.

The program, which has been active for more than 30 years, trains current engineers and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) professionals who aspire to be team or project leaders. Its curriculum, developed in partnership between uOttawa’s faculty of engineering (pictured) and school of management, includes courses on accounting, finance, product innovation, leadership, data analytics and project, product and operations management.

“Engineers are leaders in their fields whose work demands constant attention, even as they pursue further education,” says Jacques Beauvais, the engineering faculty’s dean. “Our partnership with Keypath allows students to take the next step in their careers without having to step away from work.”

The university chose Keypath as its online program management partner to provide marketing, recruitment and support for students, as demand for the material grows. Statistics Canada projects job growth in the field of engineering management of nearly 19% through 2025 and salary growth of more than 15% over the same period.

“Campus-quality education delivered online is growing rapidly in Canada,” says Graeme Owens, executive vice-president (EVP) of Keypath. “With this expanded reach, uOttawa is responding to a demand from both workers and employers.”

The first cohort of online students will begin classes in May 2021. Graduates will earn a degree and join a network of more than 1,000 fellow alumni, representing major companies and involved in high-profile engineering initiatives around the world.

Prospective students can learn more here.