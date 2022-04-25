University of Alberta approves Innovation Centre

The Canadian Underground Infrastructure Innovation Centre (CUIIC), Canada’s first hub for research, innovation and education in underground infrastructure, has received official approval from the University of Alberta.

CUIIC will build on the success of the Centre for Advancement of Trenchless Technologies (CATT) at the University of Waterloo and the Consortium for Trenchless Technologies (CETT) at the University of Alberta. Both CATT and CETT will cease operations as of May 1, 2022, with CUIIC continuing to address the challenges associated with underground construction through research and education.

CUIIC will be led by Dr. Alireza Bayat, professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Alberta and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Associate Industrial Research Chair in Underground Trenchless Construction.

“Canada has unique challenges related to the installation and maintenance of underground infrastructure,” says Dr. Alizara Bayat, director of CUIIC. “We have vast distances, low population density in many areas, and a cold climate. CUIIC will focus on research and providing training to the next generation of professionals and also be a much-needed hub for academics and practitioners to exchange ideas and find innovative solutions.”

Membership in CUIIC is open to manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, consultants, utilities, municipalities, and non-profit agencies with an interest in underground infrastructure. Members become research partners with the University of Alberta and will have opportunities to identify priorities for both research and training in underground infrastructure.