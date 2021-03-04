UNESCO celebrates World Engineering Day

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is marking World Engineering Day (WED) today with the theme ‘Engineering for a Healthy Planet.’

Originally proclaimed in 2019 and celebrated each Mar. 4 since 2020, WED offers an opportunity to highlight engineers’ achievements and to improve the public’s understanding of how engineering is central to modern life and sustainable development. This year’s event marks the launch of UNESCO’s second engineering report, 10 years after its first.

The new report discusses not only sustainable development goals (SDGs), but also the importance of inclusion and gender equity in the engineering profession, ongoing progress and challenges in education and regional trends. Overall, though, its primary purpose is to call for global co-operation with stakeholders to promote engineering to help achieve SDGs.

UNESCO launched the report today around the world, while the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) is celebrating WED with webinars, videos and other projects with its members and partners. Engineering institutions, universities and businesses were also invited to participate.