Transportation Association of Canada names 2021 award winners

The Transportation Association of Canada (TAC) has selected the 2021 award winners for its Technical Achievement Awards, which highlight innovations, best practices, and lessons learned in the execution of real-life projects.

This year, there were a total of 35 applicants with 18 finalists in four categories: Environmental Achievement; Sustainable Mobility; Educational Achievement and Road Safety Engineering.

The 2021 awards and recipients are:

Advertisment

Educational Achievement Award goes to Insurance Corporation of British Columbia in partnership with McElhanney for its Roundabout Workshop.

Environmental Achievement Award goes to Stantec Consulting in partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for its Stormwater Management Pond Sediment Beneficial Reuse Pilot Project.

Road Safety Engineering Award goes to the City of Hamilton for its Vision Zero Action Plan.

Sustainable Mobility Award goes to both

The City of Hamilton in partnership with Dillon Consulting for its Keddy Access Trail.

in partnership with Dillon Consulting for its Keddy Access Trail. Urban Systems in partnership with Federation of Canadian Municipalities for its COVID-19 Street Rebalancing Guide.

Over the next few weeks, TAC members will have the opportunity to learn more about these innovative projects, through live webinars: