The Consulting Engineers of Alberta announces Awards of Excellence winners

On April 8 in Edmonton, Alta., the Consulting Engineers of Alberta held its 25th Annual Showcase Awards Gala, which featured the presentation of 12 Awards of Excellence and 14 Awards of Merit. In total, 44 projects were submitted into the awards program this year from a cross section of Alberta’s consulting engineering firms.

Here is the list of award winners:



Building Engineering: Commercial – Stantec Consulting Ltd.

Building Engineering: Institutional – DIALOG

Community Development – Klohn Crippen Berger Ltd.

Community Outreach and In-House Intiatives – Golder Associates Ltd.

Environmental – WSP

Project Management – Stantec Consulting Ltd.

Small Firm, Big Impact – SMA Consulting Ltd.

Studies, Software and Special Services – Associated Engineering

Sustainable Design – DIALOG

Transportation Infrastructure: Roads, interchanges, airports, mass transit – McElhanney Ltd.

Transportation Infrastructure: Transportation Structures – Associated Engineering

Water Resources: Klohn Crippen Berger Ltd.

“These awards recognize the best-of-the best in engineering design and innovation,” says CEA President Ryan Gidluck. “The winners this year are exceptional examples of what can be done by Alberta’s consulting engineering community,” adds Gidluck.

During the evening, the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for distinguished service was presented to Paul Ruffell, P. Eng., while the Harold L. Morrison Award was presented to Tia Hill, P. Eng., a project engineer with Associated Engineering.

For more details about the award winners, visit www.cea.ca.

