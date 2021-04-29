Stantec, Systra and Desfor partner for feasibility study for Quebec infrastructure program

A consortium consisting of engineering and consulting firms Stantec, Systra Canada and Desfor, with assistance from KPMG, has been selected by the Cree Development Corporation (CDC) to complete the feasibility study for Phase 1 of the La Grande Alliance’s infrastructure projects in northern Quebec.

The study represents investments totaling $4.7 billion made over a period of 30 years.

The Vision Eeyou Istchee Consortium will focus on the following components upgrades to the access roads linking the Cree communities of Waskaganish, Eastmain and Wemindji to the Billy-Diamond Highway; upgrade to the access road between the Cree community of Nemaska and the Route du Nord; a railway line following, as much as possible, the Billy-Diamond Highway between the town of Matagami and KM257 of the Highway; the recommissioning of the railway line between Grevet (Lebel-sur-Quévillon) and Chapais; and trans-shipment areas along the Billy-Diamond Highway and the Grevet-Chapais railway corridors, specifically one located at KM257.

To achieve these goals, the consortium says it will make use of a wide variety of experts in the social sciences, heritage, environment, railways, road engineering, bridges, transportation economics and infrastructure financing. The team will produce a socio-environmental study, market research, a technical feasibility study and an analysis of financing options and risks. A major onsite information gathering campaign and stakeholder consultation meetings are planned to identify sites of cultural and heritage significance and environmental constraints.

Advertisment

“We are very proud and honoured to partner with the Cree Development Corporation (CDC) for their Grande Alliance vision, which will contribute to the development of Cree communities, increase interconnectivity and protect the northern Quebec region,” said Alessandro Cirella, director at Stantec and the consortium’s project director. “This study aims to improve the communities’ quality of life through the expansion of the transportation network. It will be carried out with the utmost respect for the land and Cree heritage, and will integrate sustainable development practices.”