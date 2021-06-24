Stantec appoints new senior principal in the transportation practice

Stantec has appointed Dr. Sreenivas Alampalli as senior principal in its transportation practice.

Based in the firm’s office in Albany, N.Y., he will focus on asset management in the bridge sector, including structural health monitoring (SHM) and nondestructive evaluation services.

In a news release, Stantec said that Alampalli brings 30 years of experience working for the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) in inspection of bridges and other structures, evaluation, and research.

Alampalli is a graduate of Sri Venkateswara University, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, the Indian Institute of Technology, with a master’s degree in civil engineering, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Ph.D. in civil engineering and an M.B.A. in management and technology. He has managed more than 100 research projects and authored more than 250 technical publications, including six books related to civil infrastructure.

He is a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the Structures Engineering Institute (SEI), the American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT), and the International Society for Structural Health Monitoring for Intelligent Infrastructure (ISHMII).