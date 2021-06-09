STACK acquires Quebec-based SmartUse mobile, plan management software

STACK Construction Technologies has acquired SmartUse Solutions, Inc, an intuitive and responsive software solution for document viewing, markup, and collaboration in the construction industry.

“In recent years, some new point solutions have emerged to compete with outdated tools, but STACK remains the only true cloud-based collaboration platform in the market today, allowing preconstruction teams to move seamlessly from takeoff to estimate to proposal,” STACK officials said in a news release. “With the SmartUse acquisition, STACK extends the reach of its platform to include additional critical phases of the construction process, specifically field operations for general contractors and subcontractors, as well as project turnover for the benefit of owners.”

SmartUse is described as a powerful and comprehensive platform. “The only solution that is truly optimized for iOS, Android, and MS Windows devices, it is entirely mobile and allows construction teams to function smoothly in both an online and offline world,” STACK officials said.

“The timing for acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions, and the joint leadership team is poised to take performance of SmartUse to the next level,” said Dominic Sevigny, president and COO of SmartUse, which is headquartered in Longueuil, Que. “We recognize and appreciate the high-growth formula that STACK has mastered and could not be more excited to see our software and our team thrive in this combined entity.”