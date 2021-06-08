SNC-Lavalin appointed as Integrated Delivery Partner for Australia’s largest public transport project

SNC-Lavalin, in partnership with HKA and Infrastructure Nation, has been appointed as Integration and Delivery Partner for the AUD 11 billion Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project.

Under the terms of a six-year contract, SNC-Lavalin and its local partners will support Sydney Metro’s in-house resources to undertake project integration and delivery of multiple mandates for the driverless railway, which includes six new stations linking residential areas with job hubs.

“SNC-Lavalin is fully committed to supporting governments, like Australia’s, as they press forward with infrastructure investments that develop sustainable communities and long-term economic growth,” said Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. “We commend Sydney Metro for being a catalyst for the industry by revolutionising rail travel in Australia.’’

The 23 km line – which forms part of Australia’s largest public transport program – will become the transport spine for Greater Western Sydney, connecting communities, businesses and travellers with the new Western Sydney International Airport and the growing region.

“The Australian market is an important growth area for SNC-Lavalin, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Sydney Metro and collaborate with local partners on this crucial project,’’ said Steve Morriss, SNC-Lavalin President for Middle East and Asia. “As we begin rapid mobilisation of this project, we will leverage our global expertise and leading-edge project management services that help increase the predictability of infrastructure delivery, as well as whole life value.”

Sydney Metro is Australia’s largest public transport project. By the end of the decade, Sydney will have a metro system with 46 stations and more than 113 kilometres of railway, revolutionising work, recreation and leisure commuting.