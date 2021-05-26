SNC-Lavalin achieves Certified Building Commissioning Firm designation

SNC-Lavalin has been designated a Certified Building Commissioning Firm by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE).

“As a global engineering organization, one of the ways we can combat climate change is to help create the energy transition to a low-carbon society. We are committed to improving energy efficiency across our corporate and project activities,” Sébastien Mousseau, senior vice president, power, grid & industrial solutions, SNC-Lavalin, said in a news release. “This certification shows our current and future clients we have high professional standards and will continue to help them create sustainable, safe and healthy working environments.”

“A recognized best practice, building commissioning is becoming the preferred process for delivering facilities that reduce energy consumption while maximizing environmental health and occupational safety,” SNC-Lavalin’s statement continued. “From healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical labs, to industrial, institutional, commercial and residential buildings, modern structures include a variety of sophisticated systems. Building commissioning includes verifying and documenting that all of the commissioned systems and assemblies are planned, designed, installed, tested, operated and maintained to meet the owner’s requirements. From pre-design to occupancy and operations, the process is a holistic, quality assurance-based approach that encompasses planning, delivery, verification and risk management.”

According to SNC-Lavalin, the firm employs the commissioning process used for a variety of building systems in accordance with several industry standards, such as CSA Z320 Building Commissioning Standards, ASHRAE Guideline 0–2005 The Commissioning Process, ASHRAE 202-2018 Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems, LEED v4 Energy & Atmosphere, ISPE Baseline Guide Vol. 5, and others.