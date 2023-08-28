Sener participates in the Montreal REM

Spanish engineering and technology group Sener is participating as Independent Checker Engineer (ICE) in the new Montreal REM (Réseau Express Metropolitain, REM), whose first segment between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations opened recently, on July 31.

This 17 km South Shore section is served by 5 stations that will provide access from Brossard to downtown Montréal in under 18 minutes.

The Montreal REM is a new, 67 km integrated fully automated metro system, 18.2 km of which is on elevated structures. It will be served by 26 stations (5 underground, 8 in viaduct and 13 on surface) connecting downtown Montréal, the South Shore, the West Island, the North Shore and Montréal–Trudeau airport. Currently under construction, REM is said to be the largest public transport project in Québec in the past 50 years.

Sener, as the ICE, conducts an independent checking at the Contractor’s design to verify the compliance with the technical requirements of Design, and Construction defined in the Contract. Sener also verifies the compliance with the local applicable regulations, and accordingly, Sener produces certificates and a report of conformity. In addition to the REM project in Montreal, Sener has been involved in a number of rail and transit projects developed in Canada in the last 10 years: Finch West LRT, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, Ontario Line Civil South, Scarborough Subway Extension or the On-Corridor project in the Metrolinx Rapid Transit Program in Toronto; the Confederation and Trillium Line in Ottawa; and the Valley Line in Edmonton.