RJC opens Halifax office

RJC Engineers recently expanded its presence in Atlantic Canada by establishing a new office in Halifax. It is located at 1701 Hollis Street, Suite 800.

While RJC has advised clients on the East Coast for many years and has an office in Stratford, P.E.I., the opening of the new Halifax location exemplifies the national firm’s commitment to the region and will better enable its team to support local relationships with those clients.

The office is led by regional manager Stephen Mercer, P.Eng., who studied civil engineering at Dalhousie University and began his career in Halifax before completing his master’s degree at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and joining RJC’s Vancouver team as a project engineer. When he decided to relocate back to the Maritimes, the firm identified the opportunity to invest in the Halifax market with the new office.

“We are thrilled to be contributing to the community,” says Mercer. “We are eager to welcome clients to our new office and provide creative engineering solutions to support their projects.”