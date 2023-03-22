RJC expands in U.S. with KEG acquisition

The firms have worked together for more than 10 years.

Employee-owned Canadian consulting engineering firm RJC Engineers has expanded its service capabilities in the U.S. by acquiring Kordt Engineering Group (KEG), a structural engineering firm with offices in Las Vegas and Reno, Nev.

“Our people have worked together for over a decade and share a history of successfully delivering projects throughout the U.S.,” explains RJC executive principal Mike Moffatt. “Our strategic expansion allows us to bring our expertise in many building sectors and service offerings to a broader client base.”

KEG was founded by Stephan Kordt, PE, who served as its president. He now becomes RJC’s president of U.S. operations. His projects have included the Watermark, Project 63, Crystals at CityCenter, Golden Gate Hotel and Casino Expansion, Venetian Casino Resort, Venezia Hotel Tower and World Market Center.

Former KEG senior vice-president (SVP) and partner Theodore (Ted) Droessler, PE, will now serve as RJC’s vice-president (VP) of U.S. operations. He has helped deliver projects ranging from luxury residences to commercial buildings, along with 5G upgrades to communications facilities.

“We are delighted to welcome this talented, passionate team to RJC,” says Moffatt. “Together, we’re well-positioned to help our clients thrive.”

With 14 locations across Canada and now two in the U.S., RJC will continue to specialize in structural engineering, façade engineering and structural glass engineering, among other services.