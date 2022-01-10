RJC appoints new principals and associates

Read Jones Christoffersen (RJC) Engineers has appointed five new principals and 11 new associates to lead its work in structural engineering, building science, structural restoration, building energy modelling, structural glass engineering and parking facility design.

The new principals are Meredith Anderson, P.Eng. (structural engineering, Vancouver), Andrew Crosby, P.Eng. (structural engineering, Toronto), Michael Park (building science and restoration, Ottawa and Kingston, Ont.), Glade Shoenfeld, P.Eng. (building science and restoration, Vancouver) and Tim Van Zwol, P.Eng. (building science and restoration, Kitchener, Ont.).

The new associates include Nicole Babuik, P.Eng., Carmen Chun, P.Eng., and Mohammad Fakoor, P.Eng. (building science and restoration, Vancouver), Jocelyn Dickie, P.Eng. (building science and restoration, Kelowna, B.C.), Michael Fowlie, P.Eng., and Laura Talboys, P.Eng. (structural engineering, Edmonton), Adam Lubell, P.Eng., Nick Papa and Vanessa Wong, P.Eng. (structural engineering, Vancouver) and Andrea Mucciarone and Pedro Ribeiro (building science and restoration, Toronto).

“These individuals demonstrate leadership, creative thinking, collaboration and relationship building,” says Scott Wallace, executive principal. “Congratulations to all on reaching this well-deserved career milestone!”