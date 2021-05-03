Registration opens for 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference

Registration is now open for the 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference, which will be held on June 28-30.

“The rich technical content and strong sense of community that participants will experience at the 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference mirrors the Society’s commitment to providing industry leading research and resources to the global built environment,” said 2020-21 ASHRAE president Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E. “The conference will offer innovative solutions to today’s most critical building challenges, as we work towards a more sustainable future.”

The conference will feature over 100 live and on-demand sessions with updates from Society leaders and virtual networking events. Technical sessions will address the latest information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, along with eight other tracks on various building systems topics. Attendees will hear updates from the ASHRAE Epidemic Task Force and the Task Force on Building Decarbonization.

Interactive Technical Panels and Forums will allow attendees to share their experiences and to ask questions. Topics are as follows:

Importance of Achieving Verified Net Zero Goals

Lessons Learned from Adapting BAS to Meet Changing Requirements

What Indoor Farmers Need and Want from their HVAC System

Controlled Environment Agriculture and the Future of Secure and Sustainable Food Production

The Efforts of ASHRAE Chapters to Help Reduce Risks of COVID-19 Transmissions

Post Pandemic Resiliency Measures for Transportation Facilities

Is there a Magic Formula for Combining Multiple Air Cleaning Technologies to Improve Air Quality?

The 8th Annual Research Summit will present active research critical to the development of the HVAC&R industry and built environment, with more than 80 papers, a live author summary, a live Q&A session, and a seminar on research funding opportunities.

The conference will also include roundtable discussions and meet-ups, sponsor technology demonstrations, a research summit, and the opportunity to connect with sponsors in real time.

Outgoing ASHRAE president Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E. will provide his farewell address on the 2020-21 Society theme, “The ASHRAE Digital Lighthouse and Industry 4.0.” 2021-22 ASHRAE president Mick Schwedler will present his inaugural address on “Personal Growth. Global Impact. Feed the Roots.” Members will be recognized for the industry and Society accomplishments throughout the conference during honours and awards segments. Major contributors to ASHRAE’s Building campaign and scholarship donors will also be recognized.

The cost to attend the virtual conference is $285 for ASHRAE members ($505 for non-members, which includes an ASHRAE membership for one year). For additional pricing, please visit ashrae.org/2021annual. Company packages are available at a discounted price per person.

Downloads of conference proceedings are available, including technical papers, conference papers and extended abstracts. Professional development hours can be earned for all on-demand sessions and more than 35 live sessions upon successfully completing a short quiz. Registration includes access to all the technical content on-demand for 18 months.

To learn more and to register, visit ashrae.org/2021annual.