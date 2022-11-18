Professional Engineers Ontario names Jennifer Quaglietta as CEO/Registrar

Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), the licensing and regulating body for professional engineers and engineering in the province, has appointed Jennifer Quaglietta, ICD.D, P.Eng, MBA, CHE, PMP, LLSSGB as PEO’s chief executive officer/registrar effective Jan. 9, 2023.

As registrar, Quaglietta will be responsible for PEO’s administration of the Professional Engineers Act. Under the authority of the act, PEO licenses professional engineers, and sets standards for and regulates engineering in Ontario so that the public interest is served and protected. She will succeed Johnny Zuccon, P.Eng., FEC, who announced his intention to retire in March 2022.

“Jennifer has achieved extensive success and leadership in activities supporting public protection, policy and strategy, operations, and quality improvement,” PEO president Nick Colucci said in a Nov. 17 news release. “These skills will be invaluable as we continue to fulfil our legislative mandate while advancing our enterprise-wide transformation through such notable initiatives as implementing a mandatory continuing professional program for licence holders and creating a more efficient, transparent and objective licensing system that complies with recent amendments to the Fair Access to Regulatory Professions and Compulsory Trades Act.”

Quaglietta previously served as vice president, performance excellence and information services at the Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada (HIROC). A Certified Health Executive with the Canadian College of Health Leaders, and an Industry Affiliate with the Centre for Healthcare Engineering at the University of Toronto, Quaglietta is a graduate of the Master of Business Administration program from the Rotman School of Management and the University of Toronto’s Bachelor of Applied Science and Engineering program. She holds the Institute of Corporate Directors Designation, Project Management Professional designation, professional engineer designation, and is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.