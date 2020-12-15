Polytechnique Montréal creates sustainable engineering institute

Polytechnique Montréal has created a new institute for sustainable engineering and the ‘net-zero’ economy.

The university announced the project during this week’s 26th edition of the Conference of Montréal, the first to be held online, organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). Known as l’institut de l’ingénierie durable et de l’économie carboneutre (IIDEC), the new venture will focus on solving environmental and social challenges associated with sustainable economic development.

“Technology transfer is an integral part of IIDEC’s mission,” explains Philippe A. Tanguy, president of Polytechnique Montréal. “As one of the major universities offering engineering training and research in Canada, we are a driving force in the creation of talent, knowledge, and innovation for the benefit of Québec.”

The establishment of IIDEC builds upon the university’s current roster of 32 research centres and units dedicated to sustainable development projects. It is intended to accelerate the transfer of lab research results to industry professionals and foster the development of a structured, collaborative ‘innovation ecosystem’ open to sustainable development stakeholders across Canada’s private and public sectors.

IIDEC will focus on the university’s areas of expertise, including but not limited to:

Green energy and chemistry.

Plastics.

Water.

Critical metals and minerals.

Electrification and decarbonization of transportation.

Waste management.

Recyclable organic printed electronics.

Life-cycle impact, social acceptability, technology and analysis.

“We want to accelerate innovation and contribute to the competitiveness of companies that choose to engage in a sustainable, circular, and carbon neutral economy. We want to make a practical contribution to the industry’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Projects developed will take into account health, safety, environmental conservation, integrity and social acceptability,” says Réjean Samson, chemical engineering professor and leader of IIDEC.