Paul Fast awarded Institution of Structural Engineers 2021 Gold Medal

The Institution of Structural Engineers has chosen Paul Fast, founder of Vancouver-based structural engineering firm Fast + Epp, as the winner of its 2021 Gold Medal.

Since its inception in 1922, the Gold Medal has been awarded for exceptional contributions to the advancement of structural engineering. In a May 27 news release, the London, UK-based Institution of Structural Engineers said the 2021 medal was being awarded in recognition of Fast’s “world leadership in the design of architecturally expressive structures that incorporate unconventional use of materials, including hybrids of wood, steel and concrete.”

“For over three decades, Paul has been the design lead for many of Fast + Epp’s most significant award-winning projects, including the Richmond Olympic Oval roof, the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, the Kingsway Pedestrian Bridge, and the 18-storey Tallwood House at UBC,” the news release added. “He has seen the firm grow from one person to a staff of 125 with offices in Canada, USA and Germany.”

“This is truly a very special recognition by the Institution of Structural Engineers,” Fast said. “It is also most humbling when considering the pedigree and talent of previous award winners. I have had the wonderful privilege of embarking on many adventures with clients and architects alike that opened the door wide for ambitious design exploration. Collaboration with our Fast + Epp staff has also been most rewarding and filled with abundant design enjoyment and much laughter.”

Subject to travel restrictions, Fast will be giving his Gold Medal address at an Awards ceremony at the Institution’s London headquarters in September. Further announcements will follow in due course.

Founded in 1908, the Institution of Structural Engineers is the world’s largest membership organization dedicated to structural engineering, with over 31,000 members in 100 countries around the world. The Gold Medal was first presented in 1922 to Professor Henry Adams. Other past recipients include Felix Candela, Ove Arup, Oleg Kerensky, and Edmund Happold.