Partner selected for GO rail expansion On-Corridor Works Project

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) have executed an agreement with ONxpress Transportation Partners (ONxpress) to enter the Development Phase of the On-Corridor Works project – the largest project in Metrolinx’s GO Rail Expansion program

ONxpress is comprised of leading Canadian and international companies with the expertise to deliver a complex regional rail project:

Applicant Lead: Aecon Concessions, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc., ALSTOM Holdings SA, FCC Construccion S.A., Deutsche Bahn International Operations GmbH

Systems and Integration Team: ALSTOM Transport Canada Inc.

Construction, Design and Engineering Team: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., ALSTOM Transport Canada Inc., FCC Construccion S.A., WSP Canada Inc., Hatch Corporation,

Fixed Infrastructure Maintenance Team: Deutsche Bahn International Operations GmbH, Aecon O&M, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.

Operator Team: Deutsche Bahn International Operations GmbH, Aecon O&M, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.

This multi-billion dollar capital program will transform the regional rail network with electrification, more frequent service, shorter journey times and a more modernized system for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Region.

The GO Expansion On-Corridor Works package is a single, innovative, fully-integrated contract to run more and better service for the regional GO rail system. ONxpress is responsible for designing, building, operating and maintaining all GO Rail infrastructure and trains for 25 years. This includes all works that facilitate train service, such as track, civil infrastructure, signalling, electrification infrastructure and electric vehicles.