OSPE names Mark Frayne as new president and Board Chair

The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) has appointed Board member Mark Frayne, P.Eng., to the position of president and Chair.

The appointment was confirmed on May 8, at OSPE’s annual general meeting.

“Frayne believes engineers are primed to shape the role of society, and his unique experience growing up in a rural farming community, combined with 30 years of work in the mining industry, leaves him well suited to understand the many complex challenges facing Ontario’s future,” the organization said in a May 10 news release.”[We’re] pleased to announce Mark as the new president, particularly because he represents our profession from outside of the Toronto area.”

The news release also said that Frayne will also be overseeing the development of the organization’s new strategic plan, to be released in the spring of 2022.

Frayne currently serves as the Chair of the Professional Advisory Committee for Project Management at Cambrian College, in Sudbury, Ont.