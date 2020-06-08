OSPE launches continuing education platform

The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) has launched the Ontario Engineering Academy (OEA), its online platform for continuing education to help professionals in the field adapt to various stages of their careers.

In the spirit of lifelong learning, the intention of OEA is to provide space and tools to help leaders within the engineering community develop their critical thinking and approach for pressing issues.

The platform offers the following streams:

Journey to P.Eng.—designation courses, licensing program, National Professional Practice Exam (NPPE) and Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) technical exam skills preparation courses.

Certifications—Certified Professional in Engineering Management (CPEM) and Certified Associate in Engineering Management (CAEM).

Programs and Courses—Engineering, technology and professional competency.

Enhance Employability Skills Program—details TBA.

International Engineering Graduate (IEG) programs—Bridging programs funded by the provincial government to increase employment opportunities for IEGs.

For full details, visit ospe.on.ca/oea.