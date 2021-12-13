Ontario updates electrical safety requirements

The Canadian Standards Association (CSA) Group has finalized the 2021 edition of the Ontario Electrical Safety Code (OESC), which will come into effect as regulation on May 5, 2022.

The province’s Electrical Safety Authority (ESA)—responsible for administering regulations on behalf of Ontario’s government—encourages electrical engineers and other professionals to begin familiarizing themselves with the new OESC, which is now available for purchase from CSA. All electrical work conducted after May 5 will need to meet its requirements.

The 28th edition includes Part 1 of the Canadian Electrical Code (CE Code) and adds Ontario-specific amendments. The following are some of the latest changes:

Installation requirements for energy storage systems (ESSs) that harmonize with other codes and standards.

Requirement for ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) protection for all outdoor receptacles to mitigate the potential for electrical shock hazards.

Requirement for additional receptacle for mobile structures connected to transfer equipment.

Mitigation of potential for shock or electrocution when structures are erected in close proximity of customer-owned powerlines.

Guidance for installations in flood hazard zones and when electrical equipment has been exposed to water.

Installation practice to keep reduced conductor sizes for services and feeders for dwelling units.

Requirements to support reduction in the potential for fires and the loss of animals in buildings housing livestock.

“The new edition provides a nationally harmonized code,” says Nansy Hanna, ESA’s senior director of engineering and regulations, “while reducing the burden on businesses and strengthening consumer protection.”

To order the code, visit www.csa.org/oesc.