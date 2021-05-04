OEC acquires EMB Management

Oakville Enterprises’ (OEC) group of energy and infrastructure companies has acquired EMB Management Ltd. (EMB), a provider of engineering, inspection, project management and quality assurance services for the gas distribution industry in Western Canada.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition expands OEC’s turnkey service offering while enhancing asset management and decision-making support for clients.

“The addition of EMB strengthens our infrastructure services capabilities in utility engineering, design and inspection services, and increases our presence in Western Canada,” said OEC president and CEO Rob Lister. “Together, we will be better positioned to support North America’s infrastructure development and renewal needs.”

EMB is headquartered in Port Moody, B.C.

“By leveraging the combined technical expertise of EMB and OEC, we will be better equipped to support the infrastructure growth needs and services of our clients,” said EMP principal Eric Larson. “We are excited to be joining OEC, as we seek to provide enhanced services to our clients and the industry.”