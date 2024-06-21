North American Rail Solutions acquires Calgary’s Tri Innovations Consulting

Calgary-based Tri Innovations Consulting, which provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, has been acquired by North American Rail Solutions (NARS), which operates 25 offices in Canada and the U.S.

This acquisition is intended to position NARS as one of the only major rail maintenance and construction providers in North America to offer a full suite of in-house services, from design-build to operations and maintenance (O&M). Tri Innovations provides feasibility studies, detailed design and engineering services, supply chain management, project management, construction and fabrication management, commissioning and operations support for the energy, transportation, agriculture and renewables sectors, specializing in facilities, terminals, industrial transportation and materials handling.

“The Tri Innovations team is a perfect fit for our culture and will integrate well with our other operations across the U.S. and Canada,” says NARS’ CEO, Thomas Lucario.

“We are eager to collaborate with NARS to expand our reach, enhance the services we offer and deliver exceptional value,” says Tri Innovations’ CEO, Kurt Findlay.

NARS was established in 2021 after private-equity investment firm DFW Capital Partners joined the management team of American Track through acquisition. The company serves the manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural, food and beverage, raw material, port, transload, transit and railroad industries.