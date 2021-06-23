Nexii partners with PEG to build Vancouver Island hotel in record time

Canadian green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc. has partnered with PEG Companies to deliver the exterior building envelope for the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, B.C.

The hotel is adjacent to the new Conference Centre, which will help to attract larger conventions with the addition of more hotel rooms in the downtown core. The 172-room hotel will be the first Marriott north of Greater Victoria on Vancouver Island.

The Marriott Courtyard hotel is also the first project where Nexii has partnered with PEG, said to be one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate investment firms in North America.

In a news release, Nexii says it was selected by PEG due to its capability to fast-track the construction process while delivering high-quality products, and its technology has accelerated PEG’s construction timeline by 8-10 weeks. “[Our] system will also significantly reduce the climate impact of the hotel’s construction and reduce on-site construction waste to near-zero,” the firm said.

“The innovative Nexii system allowed PEG to be much more efficient while building our beautiful Courtyard by Marriott property in Nanaimo by providing a complete exterior system, pre-manufactured,” said Robert Schmidt, president of the development division at PEG. “Given the size of this project and its location on Vancouver Island, the cost and time to install a traditional exterior system was prohibitive. Nexii overcame that challenge and, even better than that, the product has increased the project’s thermal properties, which contributes to a more sustainable outcome.”

Nexii will produce the building envelope of the nine-storey hotel at their production facility in Squamish, B.C. with 140 unique structural panels. The green building products are precision manufactured in plants to client specifications using 3D software, and developed using Nexii’s proprietary material, Nexiite, a sustainable alternative to concrete, significantly reducing end-to-end carbon emissions.

In March 2021, Nexii announced that a new green manufacturing plant will be developed on the southern end of Vancouver Island creating more than 200 local, green jobs. Major Nexii clients include Starbucks and Popeyes. In December 2020, Nexii constructed a first-of-its-kind sustainably built Starbucks drive-thru store, and in May 2021, Nexii announced a partnership with Popeyes to deliver a new sustainable restaurant in Abbotsford, B.C.