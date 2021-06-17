Nexii appoints impact architect

Vancouver-based Nexii Building Solutions has appointed Jason F. McLennan as their new Impact Architect.

McLennan has been named a ‘World Changer’ by Greenbiz Magazine and is a winner of Engineering News Record’s Award of Excellence.

He also founded the Living Building Challenge.

Part of McLennan’s responsibilities at Nexii is to give advice on ways to maximize the environmental benefits of Nexii architecture, the company said in a news release. “Jason is focused on ensuring [our] projects continue to push the boundaries of architectural innovation and sustainability,” the firm said.